I’ll attack Mahama spiritually if Mugabe and Kelvin Taylor insult me again – Owusu Bempah (VIDEO)

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, the leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, has threatened to deal with former President and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama spiritually.

According to the preacher, the likes of NDC radio presenter Mugabe Maase and US-based journalist Kelvin Taylor he claims are Mahama’s boys have been insulting him and can no longer take their insults anymore.

In a video sighted from the popular preacher’s camp tagged as an NPP preacher, he will continue to insult John Mahama if he doesn’t call his boys to order.

He went on to say that these boys have been insulting him for some time now, and he is surprised that John Mahama is not wise and sensible enough to see this to ask them to stop.

Rev. Owusu Bempah said that he has respect for Mahama because he(Mahama) is older than him and expects Mugabe, Kelvin Taylor, and others to respect him (Owusu Bempah).

But since they disrespect him, he has no option than to launch an attack on Mahama himself until he brings all these people to order.

Watch the video below:

Owusu Bempah ended that when that starts, he will never stop and won’t listen to any person in the country who calls on him to stop.