I’ll continue to insult and put pressure on Ghanaian leaders-Twene Jonas

By Mr. Tabernacle
The rising social media star Twene Jonas once again given his word to continue mounting pressures on Ghanaian Leaders until they learn to sense and develop the nation Ghana.

The US-based Ghanaian socialite who as been on the necks of Ghanaian politician and Pastors over their failure to contribute to the country’s development has in a new video sighted blasted them.

Passionately speaking, Jonas remarked that the politicians governing the nation should make sure to create jobs for the citizens especially the youth because they are the stronghold of every nation.

In his view, social vices would be reduced drastically if there are jobs to consume the majority of the youth. He explained that the aforementioned system will go a long way to secure the country’s future.

“The leaders running the affairs’ of other developed foreign countries are human beings, why? are our leaders (a reference to Ghana) otherwise? Jonas Twene quizzed.

Adding on, the social media ‘star’ indicated that he will not stop coming at Ghanaian leaders until they realize and he sees a change in the country, at least it should develop.

Source:GHPAGE

