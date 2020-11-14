Rawlings wouldn’t have died if he was in the US for treatment – Twene Jonas

- Advertisement -

Social media sensation Twene Jonas, a Ghanaian living in the United States of America-USA has shared his opinions on the death of the former President Jerry John Rawlings.

News went viral on Thursday 12 November 2020 that JJ Rawlings has passed on after suffering a short ailment. It said the former President was on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for a week until his sad demise.

Following this, several people have reacted to the unfortunate news, sharing fond memories they had with JJ and also penning down their heartfelt farewell messages to the Ex-Military man.

As we are all mourning the sad passing of one of Ghana’s unforgettable Political icons, Twene Jonas’ has come out with a different thought on the death of Jerry John Rawlings.

According to him, JJ wouldn’t have died if he was in the US for treatment. Explaining his controversial point, the new Ghanaian social media ‘star’ mentioned that the standard of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where Rawlings lost his breath is so bad.

Jonas further registered that he’s not surprised that former president Rawlings lost his life less than a week on admission at Korle-Bu, he received poor health care.

Twene Jonas is the originator of the new social media trend ‘The System is Working 24/7″. In a series of video by him, he takes pride in trolling Ghanain leaders over poor living condition of the country.

In his candid view, Ghana can’t be compared to the US because there the system is working 24/7. He always equates the USA to Heaven in all his videos online.