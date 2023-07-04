“I’ll cut your tonga” – Nana Agradaa warns woman trying to snatch her husband (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Nana Agradaa has furiously warned Aunty Mercy to stay away from her husband else she’ll cut her ‘tonga’.

The leader and founder of Heaven’s Way Chapel who has been ranting on the internet for the past 48 hours over her husband’s supposed affair with her women’s fellowship leader has revealed that won’t hesitate to destroy any woman who comes close to her husband.

In a self-made video, Nana Agradaa revealed that she’s the one who has been taking good care of her husband for the past 26 years.

READ ALSO: Aunty Mercy, woman who has reportedly snatched Nana Agradaa’s husband speaks

As claimed by Nana Agradaa, she’s the one who works day and night to take care of her home hence she won’t sit idle for any woman to take him from her.

Watch the video below to know more…

Agradaa cries as her women’s fellowship leader snatches her husband from her (Video)

Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa has taken to social media to accuse her women’s fellowship leader of snatching her husband.

In a trending video, Nana Agradaa lamented over how Aunty Mercy secretly took her husband’s number and started texting and calling him.

Pained Nana Agradaa additionally alleged that Aunty Mercy started sending her husband money in the early days of their affair. READ MORE HERE

READ ALSO: Agradaa’s husband reacts to claims of dumping his wife for her best friend