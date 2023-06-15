“I’ll destroy Tracey Boakye if I leak our audio conversations” – Diamond Appiah threatens (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni, has revealed in an interview with Adepa TV that she’s very happy about the recent chaos in the ‘Mafia Gang’ made up of Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah and Afia Schwar.

A little over a week ago, Naana Brown leaked some audio conversations she had with Diamond Appiah before their beef.

In one of the many audios that caught widespread attention, Diamond Appiah mocked Tracey Boakye for marrying Mr Badu Ntiamoah and additionally predicted that their union will hit the rocks very soon.

Ghanaians who came across the audio expressed their complete shock and disappointment in Diamind Appiah for possessing such evil intentions about Tracey Boakye meanwhile they were almost like blood sisters.

Commenting on this brouhaha, Christiana Awuni has opined that Naana Brown did very well by leaking the audio.

According to her, if Naana Brown hadn’t leaked this audio, Tracey Boakye would have still kept evil Diamond Appiah in her circle and possibly poisoned her to death out of jealousy.

Reacting to the poison comments from Christiana Awuni, Diamond Appiah has averred that Ghanaians will be in total shock if she leaks the audio conversations she shares with Tracey Boakye.

In a counter-attack video, Diamond Appiah alleged that she and Tracey Boakye’s friendship hit the rocks long before she married.

Diamond Appiah further claimed that she has never had sort evil intentions about Tracey Bokaye despite partying ways with her a long time ago.

