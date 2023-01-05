type here...
I’ll marry 20 women and have 10 concubines – Bishop Ajagurajah reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Leader and founder of Ajagurajah movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah aka Chopbar Pastor or simply Ajagurajah has given his followers a hint of how his future home will look like.

As proudly revealed by the man of God, he’ll marry 20 women, have 10 concubines and give birth to 68 children.

The controversial prophet who has always advised men to be polygamous made this revelation during an interview with Serwaa Amihere where he openly shared his polygamous views for the umpteenth time.

Bishop Ajagurajah

When asked if the reports that he’s currently married to three women are true or false, he refused to answer and told the general public to conclude for themselves if the claims are genuine or not.

Currently, Bishop Ajagurajah claims to have only one child, therefore he has 67 more to go to make up for his preferred 68 kids.

In the latter part of the conversation, Ajagurajha stressed that he might decide not to have the 20 wives, 10 concubines and 68 kids if he alters his plans in the near future.

    Source:Ghpage

