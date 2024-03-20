type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"I'll marry you and give you 50 million dollars"; Broke Funny Face...
Entertainment

“I’ll marry you and give you 50 million dollars”; Broke Funny Face woos Wendy Shay

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian Comedian and comic actor, Funny Face has expressed his love for popular musician, Wendy Shay after she shared on social media a video of her singing her latest song while driving.

Funny Face, after watching a lovely video of Wendy Shay singing one of her sweet tunes, instantly fell in love with her.

TRENDING STORY: Fameye ditches Ghanaian wife and children as he ties the knot with German Lady – VIDEO

The stand up comedian took to the comment section of Wendy Shay’s video posted on her Instagram page and wrote;

Because of this song .. am going to marry you @wendyshayofficial .. I will give u 50 million dollars .. Remember we are all from KWAHU .. Asaase Aban ! .. Yente .. GYAI !! So da haterz can’t come to our wedding .. they can’t climb the mountain

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
91.8 ° F
91.8 °
91.8 °
62 %
2.9mph
75 %
Wed
91 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more