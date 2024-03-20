“I’ll marry you and give you 50 million dollars”; Broke Funny Face woos Wendy Shay

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian Comedian and comic actor, Funny Face has expressed his love for popular musician, Wendy Shay after she shared on social media a video of her singing her latest song while driving.

Funny Face, after watching a lovely video of Wendy Shay singing one of her sweet tunes, instantly fell in love with her.

The stand up comedian took to the comment section of Wendy Shay’s video posted on her Instagram page and wrote;

Because of this song .. am going to marry you @wendyshayofficial .. I will give u 50 million dollars .. Remember we are all from KWAHU .. Asaase Aban ! .. Yente .. GYAI !! So da haterz can’t come to our wedding .. they can’t climb the mountain