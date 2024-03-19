type here...
VIDEO: ‘You can date and knack married men but don’t get pregnant for them’ – Empress Gifty encourages ‘side chicks’

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Empress Gifty speaks on her supposed body enhancement
Multiple award winning Ghanaian Gospel singer, Empress Gifty Adorye has urged young ladies often referred to as side chicks who engage in romantic relationships with husbands of other women to avoid getting pregnant for them.

According to her, she did not frown on the act stressing that it is nothing new and “in the Bible.”

If you are a side chick, don’t get pregnant for somebody’s husband,” she stated.

Asked whether it is right for ‘side chicks’ to go after married men, she said “it’s many in the bible. Go and read about Abraham, it is not a new thing.”

But I am saying do not go for somebody’s husband and get pregnant for them,” she reiterated on TV3’s New Day on March 18, 2024.

Checkout the video below

