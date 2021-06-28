- Advertisement -

Artiste manager and the CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment Lawrence Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog has revealed that he would rate the organizers less than 30%.

According to him, coordinating on stage and the lighting was very bad on the day of the event and it would be even unfair if he should rate them 30%.

Despite a lot of people praising the organizers for this year’s event saying it’s one of the best since its inception some twenty-two (22) years ago.

But Bulldog speaking on UTV United Showbiz asserted that organizers of the 3Music awards did better than what VGMA organizers did.

Watch the video below:

He concluded that TV3’s staurday show ‘Music Music’ in terms of organization is far better than this year’s event.