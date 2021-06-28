type here...
I’ll not even rate VGMA organizers 30% for this year’s event – Bulldog

By Qwame Benedict
Bulldog
Artiste manager and the CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment Lawrence Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog has revealed that he would rate the organizers less than 30%.

According to him, coordinating on stage and the lighting was very bad on the day of the event and it would be even unfair if he should rate them 30%.

Despite a lot of people praising the organizers for this year’s event saying it’s one of the best since its inception some twenty-two (22) years ago.

But Bulldog speaking on UTV United Showbiz asserted that organizers of the 3Music awards did better than what VGMA organizers did.

He concluded that TV3’s staurday show ‘Music Music’ in terms of organization is far better than this year’s event.

Source:Ghpage

