“I’m 31 and still single” – Beautiful lady reveals how her ex-boyfriend showed her ‘pepper’ after dating him for 11 years

A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to narrate how her boyfriend of ten years dumped her to marry another woman he met in a short period of time.

The lady, identified as @dees_laundry on Twitter, shared her heartbreaking story while reacting to people who mock single women over the age of 31 for being unmarried.



According to her, she wasted ten years of her life with her ex-partner, who eventually betrayed and dumped her to marry someone else, claiming he never loved her from the beginning.



“I’ve never shared my story publicly before, but @is_salsu story just inspired mine. I started dating my ex when I was 20 and he was my 2nd, my first molested me. So I always see my ex as my first cos my first consensual sez was with him.

I had just gotten into uni then. Fast forward to 5yrs later, I graduated and we were still dating o. Mind you, I never had a school bf because he lived in Benin while my school was in ekpoma (AAU).

All my years in school I never experienced what it felt like to have a bf In school. My whole life was just him. So After graduation, he asked me to move in with him. Though he was out of the country at the time.

So I was staying at his place, I had a shop he opened for me while I was waiting for NYSC. Fast forward to a yr later, we started building his house.

I was in charge of his finances Because he didn’t trust any of his family members then, so we finished the house in 8mths. I furnished and bought everything in the house but he was the one sending the money. So after Abt 2mths he came back to Nigeria and we moved into the house and rented out the back flat.

A lady and her family moved in, guess what my ex started dating the lady without me knowing ? everybody in the whole area knew but I didn’t ?

Well to cut long story short they’re both married with a kid now and guess what??

I’m just now beginning to heal from the heart break

I know y’all might wanna know what his reason for breaking up with me was ? Well according to him he said he didn’t love me anymore that meeting this said lady was what opened his eyes to realize that he has never loved me?

That day I collapsed and was taking to the hospital

By the girl’s mother, I spent 3days in the hospital and a week after I was discharged he came to my sister’s house to collect his shop keys. (I called it his shop cos he sponsored everything) and he gave the keys to the said girl’s mother ?? I was depressed for over a year.

Living on antidepressants. It took me 18 good months to even give my number to a man. I saw men like beasts??. Now I’m 31, still single and somebody comes to bash me for being unmarried at this age? Y’all think anybody ever planned to be over 30 and unmarried??”

