South African lady shares her disappointment after travelling to Ghana to meet her online boyfriend who lives in a kiosk

- Advertisement -

A young South African lady who has fallen in love with a Ghanaian man she met on the internet has shared her experience after finding out that her lover lives in a small kiosk in Accra.

According to the lady who gave her name as Linda, she left her father’s house in Johannesburg to travel to Ghana to meet her boyfriend in person because they had never physically met after dating for three months.

After her boyfriend, Kofi picked her up at the airport, he sent her to his small ‘apartment’ – Which is a kiosk located at Circle.

READ ALSO: Bride-to-be visits her married boyfriend for one last intercourse before her wedding

She was grossly disappointed after seeing her boyfriend’s place of stay but she tried her best not to be visibly angry – Hence she booked a hotel for them to spend the first night together.

The next morning, they embarked on a mission to find a better place to live, and Linda even paid for a new apartment for them.

Kofi was overjoyed, and Linda’s heart was full of happiness too. “Because of how I love him, I couldn’t bear to leave him in Ghana, so I took him back to my country,” Linda shared with a smile.

READ ALSO: Family gives boyfriend deadline to present all the items in the bride price list else they’ll take their daughter from him

Upon their return to South Africa, Linda introduced Kofi to her father and he began working at her father’s company.

Linda’s father, Mr Johnson, was initially sceptical of their relationship, but he soon saw the genuine love and devotion between Linda and Kofi and gave them his blessing.

Read the full story below to know more…

READ ALSO: Man ends relationship with girlfriend after seeing her elder sister’s bride price list