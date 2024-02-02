“I’m a married man with two kids but was still dating Dr Grace Boadu” – Osofo Bible Nokwafo confesses (Video)

- Advertisement -

Osofo Bible Nokwafo has publicly spoken for the very first time following the tragic death of Dr Grace Boadu, the founder of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM, Osofo Bible Nokwafo confessed that despite being married, he was still in a love affair with the late Dr Grace Boadu.

He explained that Dr Grace Boadu wanted him for herself after she got to know that he was having problems with his wedded wife whom he shares 2 kids with.

As revealed by Osofo Bible Nokwafo, his wife is a midwife who owns a hospital and their last born is even 8 years old.

The founder and general overseer of International Power Praise Chapel also subtly hinted that he’s considering going back to his wife following Dr Grace’s demise if they are able to settle the dispute between them which nearly collapsed their marriage.

