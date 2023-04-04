“I’m battling witchcraft because of a man I’ve been with who’s a wizard” – Beautiful lady laments

A beautiful South African lady simply identified on Twitter as @Au_Badela has taken to the microblogging platform to emotionally reveal that she’s currently battling witchcraft.
According to Badela who refused to go into details – She’s currently having a tough time trying to do away with the witchcraft that was given to her by her ex-lover.
In her viral tweet, she advised single people who are ready to date or marry to do background checks on the people they intend to marry or date.
READ ALSO: I was only dating you because of your money – Lady tells her boyfriend as she breaks up with him
She simply tweeted;
Please do a background check of a person before you date him or her. I’m battling witchcraft because of a man I’ve been with who’s a wizard It’s rife!
As of the publication of this article, Badela’s tweet had garnered over 7k likes, and 2 comments
READ ALSO: Drama as lady confronts lady she met eating with her boyfriend at the restaurant not knowing she’s her man’s boss
Check out some of the reactions from both the shocked and shocked tweeps who have come across the circulating tweet that has since taken over social media trends…
READ ALSO: Lady apologizes to her male friend for falsely accusing him of rape