“I’m battling witchcraft because of a man I’ve been with who’s a wizard” – Beautiful lady laments

A beautiful South African lady simply identified on Twitter as @Au_Badela has taken to the microblogging platform to emotionally reveal that she’s currently battling witchcraft.

According to Badela who refused to go into details – She’s currently having a tough time trying to do away with the witchcraft that was given to her by her ex-lover.

In her viral tweet, she advised single people who are ready to date or marry to do background checks on the people they intend to marry or date.

She simply tweeted;

Please do a background check of a person before you date him or her. I’m battling witchcraft because of a man I’ve been with who’s a wizard It’s rife!

As of the publication of this article, Badela’s tweet had garnered over 7k likes, and 2 comments

It's rife! — Unathi (@au_badela) April 4, 2023

Check out some of the reactions from both the shocked and shocked tweeps who have come across the circulating tweet that has since taken over social media trends…

Sometimes u date someone who isn’t a witch or does not practice witchcraft then they go mess around with the female harry porter and bring them in ur space! So basically, let’s leave mjolo! ?? — shelby (@Shelby360gt) April 4, 2023

Life is spiritual and everything must start and get approval by the Holy spirit because the physical person is highly deceptive — Bailey?? (@GamechangerZW) April 4, 2023

It's very important that we pray about people we meet before we engage in a relationship. Sadly that sometimes we ignore the signs when God shows us and regret later. I'm talking about my own experience here ? — FiffyK (@khatlire) April 4, 2023

Unfortunately, no matter how much you probe a person, there are certain things that only become apparent once you're fully in. It's an inherent risk. The next best thing is to act immediately once you notice red flags. — Amogelang Koketso Mogapi (@PROFITAFTERTAX) April 4, 2023

Doing a background check on witchcraft and wizardry could be a tall order if u are going to do it as if u doing an audit. Rather pray for the spirit of discernment to manifest in u so that u can tell from a mile. It takes a spiritually enlighten person to spot witchcraft. — ??thabang ncube?? (@cultabz) April 4, 2023

