“I’m going through alot right now” – Joyce Mensah says just a week after marriage

By Armani Brooklyn
There’s definitely a fire on the mountain and Hell is about to break loose because just a week after their wedding, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has reported on the internet that she’s already tired and fed up with their affair.

A new Facebook post spotted on Joyce’s page confirms that the two are having issues that need to be quickly resolved before matters get worse.

Joyce is saddened by the fact that her marriage to Dr UN is a forever and ever affair because she would have liked to be contractual.

She also disclosed in her trending Facebook post that, she’s already feeling depressed just a week after their viral wedding.

This is not surprising at all because many social media users predicted such a turn of events after it was announced on the local digital space that the two had tied the knot.

Joyce wrote;

I think marriage should be contractual. Maximum years of living together 3 years and minimum of one month so that when both of you are not compatible, you can terminate the marriage contract. I am going through a lot right now Feeling depressed

Since both Joyce and Dr UN are attention whores, it’s believed they are playing with the minds of Ghanaians once again just to trend in the news.

The comments under Joyce’s post are full of attacks and annoyance as to how she and Dr UN are thirsty for attention or the time.

