I’m looking for a wealthy older man to marry and join his wives – 22-year-old lady seeks husband (Video)

- Advertisement -

In a society where traditional values often dictate the norms of marriage, a 22-year-old Nigerian lady has set the internet abuzz with her bold and unconventional quest for love.



In a viral video that is currently circulating on various social media platforms, the lady unapologetically announced her desire to marry an elderly, financially stable man between the ages of 50 to 100 years old.

This self-proclaimed spinster made it clear that she is open to becoming the second, third, or even fourth wife if the man meets her primary criteria – financial capability and a promise of peace of mind.

READ ALSO: 50-year-old chief with 4 wives arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl



The lady’s candid approach has sparked both admiration and criticism, revealing the diverse opinions within society on matters of love and marriage.

The young woman, whose identity remains anonymous, appears undeterred by the divisive opinions surrounding her search for a much older partner.



Apparently, her sole intention, as she eloquently stated in the self-made video is to settle down with someone who will provide her with tranquillity and shield her from any kind of stress.



She believes that older men possess the maturity and wisdom needed to maintain a peaceful marriage.

Central to her requirements is financial stability. Unapologetically, she openly admitted her desire for a life of luxury and unrestricted leisure.



While some may criticize her materialistic outlook on marriage, it is essential to recognize that individuals have unique expectations and aspirations when it comes to their life partners. In this case, the young lady has laid her desires bare for all to see.

The reactions to her video have been polarizing, with some applauding her honesty and courage, while others find her approach unsettling and perhaps even exploitative.

READ ALSO: “My husband cheats on me, says he did not want to marry me because I am a graduate” – Wife cries

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: “My husband cheats on me, says he did not want to marry me because I am a graduate” – Wife cries