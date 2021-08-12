- Advertisement -

The baby mama of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has asked that no one should tag her as someone’s ex because she isn’t.

It’s a known fact that she used to date Shatta Wale and since they are no more together she qualifies to be tagged as his ex.

That aside, musician Apaatse also revealed that he was in a relationship with Michy before she broke up with him to date Shatta Wale.

She posted: “I’m nobody’s ex? (I stole the caption pls, don’t even start??) Happy Monday Fam”

See the screenshot of her post below:

Michy Post

Netizens at least know these two musicians as people who have had a thing to do with Michy in the past so her post got them asking questions despite the fact that she stated in her post that she stole the caption.

Read some comments;

sheekoko2019: “Please michygh biko don’t bring yourself this beautiful Monday ooo. U are nobody’s what. Please ooo change ur caption. U are papanii ex and it remain so?????”

bonneyfaceoffical: “Wooow beautiful”

maryantonetkosaba: “What happened to Shatta Wale?”