type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI’m nobody’s ex - Michy
Entertainment

I’m nobody’s ex – Michy

By Qwame Benedict
I’m nobody’s ex - Michy
Shatta Wale-Michy-Apaatse
- Advertisement -

The baby mama of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has asked that no one should tag her as someone’s ex because she isn’t.

It’s a known fact that she used to date Shatta Wale and since they are no more together she qualifies to be tagged as his ex.

That aside, musician Apaatse also revealed that he was in a relationship with Michy before she broke up with him to date Shatta Wale.

She posted: “I’m nobody’s ex? (I stole the caption pls, don’t even start??) Happy Monday Fam”

See the screenshot of her post below:

Michy Post

Netizens at least know these two musicians as people who have had a thing to do with Michy in the past so her post got them asking questions despite the fact that she stated in her post that she stole the caption.

Read some comments;

sheekoko2019: “Please michygh biko don’t bring yourself this beautiful Monday ooo. U are nobody’s what. Please ooo change ur caption. U are papanii ex and it remain so?????”

bonneyfaceoffical: “Wooow beautiful”

maryantonetkosaba: “What happened to Shatta Wale?”

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, August 12, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
79.3 ° F
79.3 °
79.3 °
75 %
2.9mph
86 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
78 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News