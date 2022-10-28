- Advertisement -

Former Blackstars captain, Asamoah Gyan aka Baby Jet has ruled himself out of playing for the Blackstar in the forthcoming world cup.

Recall that about 2-3 months ago, rumours that went viral on social media suggested that he had been given a secret call-up.

This rumour caused chaos on the internet as it angered a lot of Ghanaians who strongly share the notion that he’s no more fit to represent the senior national team.

Well, Asamoah Gyan has finally addressed the rumours of playing in the world cup and also set the records straight once and for all.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with journalist Fiifi Banson on GH One TV, Asamoah Gyna emphatically stated that he has no desire to play for the Blackstars again and even if he’s given a call-up, he will respectfully turn it down.

He additionally clarified that his numerous exercising videos that went rife some time ago and place a heavy weight on the speculations that he’s returning to the senior national team were purposely for his personal upkeep.

He reportedly said;

The World Cup is every footballer’s dream. If I’m fit to play active football and I’m invited to play for the national team, why not. It’s not like 15 years ago when I was young and competitive and could argue to be in the starting line-up.

“This is a different thing together. Right now people want you to go in and show your experience. The thing is you just have to be fit and be ready for competitive football.

“If I’m fit and invited into the national team, why not? Every player will embrace such an opportunity. This is the case where I’m not ready now. If I’m not ready but the FA and staff feel they need me now, I will be available. That one is up to them”

