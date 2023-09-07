“I’m now with a real man and not someone like you” – Xandy Kamel mocks Kaninja

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Popular actress, Xandy Kamel, has taken to social media to make her new affair public.

Recall that a few months ago, rumors circulated on social media suggesting that Xandy Kamel had found herself a new lover who’s currently based abroad.



Despite the speculation, the actress remained tight-lipped about her romantic status at the time.



However, her recent TikTok session marked her confirmation of the new relationship, putting an end to the speculations.

In a light-hearted yet pointed manner, Xandy Kamel took the opportunity to mock Kaninja, her former partner.

READ ALSO: Asantewaa and Kay Verli to be jailed for leaking Ama Official’s nudes online

Xandy Kamel





READ ALSO: “I spend Ghc 800 every day, paid Ghc 84,000 on rent” – Akuapem Poloo discloses

She playfully teased him and made light of his alleged inability to take proper care of her when they were married.



According to the actress, her new man, Kwabena, is a “real man” as compared to Kaninja, who had previously labelled her as disrespectful.

Xandy Kamel went further to express her appreciation for her new lover and emphasized that he has shown her the true meaning of real love.

Towards the end of the video, Xandy Kamel delivered a playful warning to her new partner.



She humorously cautioned him against the thought of ever attempting to break up with her and cheekily stated that she would ensure he never enjoys peace for the rest of his life.



This playful threat adds a touch of humour to the overall tone of the video.

READ ALSO: Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita returns to social media after police release – Video