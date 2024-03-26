“I’m rich but a man must still take care of all my luxurious expenses” – Jackie Appiah set standards

- Advertisement -

Seasoned Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has opened up and shared her views in regards to responsibilities in relationships and what she thinks is the right way to go.

The famous and rich multiple award winning actress explained that, despite her riches, it’s not her responsibility to take care of herself if she finds herself in a relationship.

TRENDING STORY: “if I have $100,000 and my husband has $30,000, he’ll still take care of the family with his money” – Woman says

Jackie Appiah emphasized that although she has acquired wealth for herself and can easily take care of her expenses and that of her man, it’s still the man’s duty to provide for her needs since they’re in a relationship together.

The actress noted that she is an African woman hence she is trained that a man is supposed to handle her needs while she is supposed to submit herself to her man.

Meanwhile, this has sparked a conversation among many people under the interview post, especially women.