“I’m the one who feeds you” – Brokenhearted Agradaa insults her husband again (Video)

Nana Agradaa who has been ranting on the internet for the past 4 days has launched another scathy attack on her husband.

Recall that just a few days ago, Nana Agradaa went live on Facebook to accuse her former Women’s Fellowship Leader named Aunty of trying to snatch her husband from her.

As alleged by Nana Agradaa, Aunty Mercy secretly took her husband’s number to flirt with him.

In the bid to win his heart and seduce him, she started sending him money.

Nana Agradaa additionally disclosed that she has lost all the love she had for her husband because of the betrayal and backstabbing.

Still on course to totally ruin her hubby’s reputation, Nana Agradaa has revealed that she’s the one who feeds him.

According to him, her husband feeds from her fame and he’s nothing without her.

