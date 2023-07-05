Ghanaians react to the trending atopa video of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students

- Advertisement -

In a shocking turn of events, two first-year students from the Kwadaso SDA Nursing Training College have found themselves thrust into the limelight for all the wrong reasons.



Their private lives have been exposed after an explicit video, commonly referred to as an “atopa” video, got leaked online and instantly propelled them to internet stardom.



The incident has since sparked a wave of discussions surrounding privacy, consent, and the consequences of digital vulnerability.

According to reports, the explicit video was inadvertently leaked after one of the individuals involved handed her phone over to a colleague for repairs.

Unknowingly to her, the blackmailer discreetly copied the video from the device and subsequently approached the female student with a sinister demand.



The extortionist demanded GHs5,000 from the young woman and threatened to release the compromising video if she failed to comply.



Trapped in a distressing predicament, the female student found herself unable to meet the blackmailer’s financial demands.

Struggling to gather such a substantial sum, she faced the daunting prospect of having her personal life exposed to the world.



Regrettably, despite her best efforts, the video was ultimately released online, leading to significant repercussions for both her and her boyfriend.

Below are how some Ghanaians have reacted to the trending video…

Sylvester Sunday Appiah – Imagine if they become fully train nurses

Positive Mind – Am glad my daughter is learning a skill nd she’s now her own boss training other people. School anogo make my daughter go da.

Parents are wasting money on their children cos they dont learn due to greediness nd money influence…

Krah Quame Julius – The girl get soft body paaa

Alex Kofi Marison – This is very pathetic and a disgrace to the profession

Bhra Kwabina Sekyi – But the video was nice

Nevergiveup Newguy – The girl nyash dea Ebi herbal p33 and what’s the meaning of this punishment

RockDude Goodman – Someone said when you think about this generation it’s like using fork to pick up water…

Odogwu ChukwuNonso – Some people are Enjoying oooo

Eve Brain – Why do they video themselves when knacking,gyimiiii saaa

Douglas Lincon – The ein body soft waaaa ooooo

Fred Gold – Both have disgraced their entire family and generation. Stupid idiots, if she be my sister ago disown her

Siki GH – She get ass rof wey e sah soft

Faustina Kwartemaah – Campus dating