Interesting secrets drop as court orders Asamoah Gyan to pay Gh25K monthly to his wife

An Accra court on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, ruled that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is the biological father of the three children of Gifty Gyan.

The case which has been in court for the last three years sparked a conversation due to the fame of the former Sunderland and Al Ain player who is Africa’s leading scorer at a FIFA World Cup tournament.

Delivering the verdict, the court charged Asamoah Gyan to pay his ex-wife Gifty Gyan a sum of twenty-five thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc25,000) every month for the welfare and upkeep of their three children.

This amount excluded school fees for the three children, medical and dental care fees, and flight tickets for travel, among other costs that may come with raising children.

Asamoah Gyan’s house in the UK has also been given to Gifty plus another four-bedroom house in Ghana.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Gyan replied to a news report by Ameyaw Debrah, writing to his over one million followers on X (formerly Twitter):

“If I have 10pts and I keep quiet cos I’m matured, and you have 2 pts and you going find public sympathy, then it’s cool. You are very funny. This is deep so think about it”

Asamoah Gyan’s cryptic message has been decoded, regarding the news of the verdict by an Accra High Court against him.

According to a close source, the facts of the case are as follows: Asamoah Gyan, who seemingly looks like he had lost the court case, turns out to be the winner because an Accra High Court has annulled his marriage to his wife, Gifty Gyan.

The judgment is based on Gifty’s deception about her previous marriage.

She had reportedly not broken off her previous marriage to a certain Eugene Odame Antwi, before she got wedded by the footballer, but deceived him into thinking she was single.

The court denied Gifty’s $1 million alimony claim, rejected her bid for a share in Gyan’s businesses and dismissed her claims on certain properties.

However, the court awarded her properties, already gifted by Asamoah Gyan and ordered him to pay GH¢ 25,000 monthly as child support, acknowledging him as the father of their three children.

