Lady receives serious beatings for stealing a Ghc 15 iPhone 11 phone cover – Video

A young lady has been caught purchasing a case for a phone she had allegedly stolen from the same shopping complex.

The store owners who were shown attacking the woman said that she had taken the phone from their establishment, even though it was unclear how she had obtained it in the first place.



The woman returned to the same location to get a new phone pouch before her good fortune ran out and she was apprehended.

In the video shared online, the woman is shown getting physically assaulted while being questioned.

This stirred a range of reactions from netizens, who opined that the police should have been called to intervene instead.

ernestpelle wrote; “I don’t support dem beating her but I can tell u dat assuming I caught who stole my iPhone in January I for day jail”

Hazelewellers commented: “Why are they beating her? Call police nao”

anita_dera commented: “She is wrong for stealing but stop beating her biko”

Kenny_hassan wrote: “I feel her pain ?who know her handle I have one iPhone 11 Pro max for her sorry babe ?? make una stop beating her”

Shuga commented; “It’s the audacity for me, you stole it successfully and instead you go take off, you go buy pouch, now you’re crying like cry cry baby? Oya sarry sarry don’t cry??”

Watch the video below to know more…

