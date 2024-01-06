Is 35-year-old Berla Mundi older than her handsome billionaire husband?

- Advertisement -

Berla Mundi was born on 1st April 1988 making her almost 35 years old.

She’s a voice artist, radio presenter, media personality, and women’s advocate. She is one of the leading women in media in Ghana and a vibrant individual who has become a global brand.

For many years, she has positioned herself as a youth leader and developed an interest in youth advocacy and sustainable development projects.



Over the years, the TV presenter has established herself as an influential figure in the media space and portrayed professionalism and diligence in her work.

Yesterday, she walked the aisle with a Ghanaian business mogul and heir to the Barbex Group named Mr Tabi.

Apparently, no phones were allowed into the wedding premises.

No phones allowed wedding is an unplugged wedding ceremony in which the couple requests that guests put away cell phones, cameras, and any other devices for them to be present in the moment.

Even though no phones were allowed, an album of pictures and videos have managed to surfaced online raising questions about Mr Tabi’s age as Berla is almost 35.

Looking at the pictures of Mr Tabi, it’s convincing that’s also in his 30s just like Berla but his exact date of birth isn’t known.

As we all know, most people frown on marriages of older women to younger men hence the debate about Mr Tabi’s age has given rise to a hot conversation topic on the local digital space.

At the moment, we can’t tell whether Mr David Tabi is truly younger than Berla as some netizens have pointed out or not but we’ll try our best to dig deep to bring you the exclusives from this ongoing debate on social media.

