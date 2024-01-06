Watch Berla Mundi and her billionaire husband’s first dance at their secret wedding

- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian radio and TV personality, Berla Mundi has taken over the local digital space after photos and videos of her secret wedding with her husband, David Tabi surfaced on the internet.

The newly wedded husband, David Tabi is not well known in the industry and this got people asking the very important question, who is he?

Well, our archives have revealed that, David Tabi is the supposed grandson of veteran Ghanaian Actress, Madam Grace Nortey.

David Tabi is believed to be in his late 30s. He was born in Ghana but was flown outside the court to study abroad at around 15 years old to later come and manage his parent’s business empire.

His parents are Mr and Mrs Tabi who are the owners of Barbex Group which is worth around $1 billion in valuation.

Berla Mundi’s husband David Tabi is handsome and apart from having a wealthy family background, also possesses a charming physique.

According to David’s LinkedIn profile, he had his college education at Lincoln School in London, a renowned institution known for its commitment to academic excellence.

Watch the video from their first dance below…

