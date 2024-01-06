“Meant to be” – Berla Mundi exclusively reveals how she met her billionaire husband in an adorable video

- Advertisement -

The news of Berla Mundi’s wedding to David Tabi has been trending on the internet for the past 24 hours now.

While the event itself was kept under wraps, exclusive videos from the ceremony have surfaced, providing an intimate look into the couple’s special day.

In one particular video, Berla Mundi shares the heartwarming story of how their paths crossed and the serendipitous nature of their union.

Berla Mundi, the esteemed Ghanaian media personality, revealed that her union with David Tabi was, in her words, “meant to be.”

The intertwining of their lives through various connections with both family and friends formed the foundation of a love story that transcended mere coincidence.

“…And I said I love this guy because he’s been sending me DMs for many many months… and I said this guy is actually cute but then again, I don’t like social media stuff so I didn’t really pay attention to.



“And then Naana showed me his picture and immediately I started sending messages to people asking “do you know this guy?”

“And eventually Efua’s husband who is the best man later found out that they grew up together and he married one of my best friends and then now one of my best friends who s marrying me,” she shared at their reception.

Adding that, “So, I guess it was meant to happen. We also found out that his mum has known my family since she was growing up so there’s been a connection somewhere and here we are today.”

