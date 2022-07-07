- Advertisement -

Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, the Presidential Advisor on Economy, has denied making statements about the performance of the Minister of Finance and the Vice President of Ghana.

An audio purported to be the vioce of Dr Akoto Osei criticising Ken Ofori-Atta and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on their handling of the economy – resulting in the need for support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – has been widely circulated on social media.

The Finance Minister and Vice President were described as “worse as each other” and therefore cannot help the New Patriotic Party to win Election 2024.

In a statement issued Thursday, July 7, 2022, Dr Akoto Osei vented his spleen at GhanaWeb over its publication that pinned him and denied “making these unfounded statements either in an interview or in an engagement with anybody.”

“The voice in the leaked tape is emphatically not mine. Neither do I subscribe to the alleged comments,” he stated.

Below is copy of the statement

The article published by Ghanaweb “Ofori-Atta and Bawumia are worse as each other — Akoto Osei booms in leaked tape” has since been pulled down by the website.