type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews'It is not my voice' - Akoto Osei reacts to leaked audio...
News

‘It is not my voice’ – Akoto Osei reacts to leaked audio blasting Bawumia, Ofori Atta

By Kweku Derrick
Bawumia-Ofori-Atta-Akoto-Osei-NPP
- Advertisement -

Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, the Presidential Advisor on Economy, has denied making statements about the performance of the Minister of Finance and the Vice President of Ghana.

An audio purported to be the vioce of Dr Akoto Osei criticising Ken Ofori-Atta and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on their handling of the economy – resulting in the need for support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – has been widely circulated on social media.

The Finance Minister and Vice President were described as “worse as each other” and therefore cannot help the New Patriotic Party to win Election 2024.

In a statement issued Thursday, July 7, 2022, Dr Akoto Osei vented his spleen at GhanaWeb over its publication that pinned him and denied “making these unfounded statements either in an interview or in an engagement with anybody.”

“The voice in the leaked tape is emphatically not mine. Neither do I subscribe to the alleged comments,” he stated.

Below is copy of the statement

The article published by Ghanaweb “Ofori-Atta and Bawumia are worse as each other — Akoto Osei booms in leaked tape” has since been pulled down by the website.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, July 7, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    3.5mph
    40 %
    Thu
    79 °
    Fri
    78 °
    Sat
    79 °
    Sun
    78 °
    Mon
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News