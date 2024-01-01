“I’ve forgiven you Mama and I’m doing this for you” – Chef Faila Abdul-Razak says as she kicks off her Guinness World Record cookathon

- Advertisement -

After the daunting task of Afua Asantewaa coming to a closure few days ago after her record breaking Singathon, the baton has been handed over to Failatu Abdul-Razak as she embarks on a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Faila set off her journey in the early hours of 1st January, 2024 and is poised to make the country proud as she looks forward to breaking and setting a new record.

However, Faila updated her WhatsApp status few hours to the start of her challenge where she sorrowfully remembered and paid homage to her late mother.

“I forgive you oo Mama, for all the love you couldn’t give me. I forgive you for all you couldn’t do for me because you did not have…” part of the post stated.

According to her, she’s doing this for her late mother and hopes this achievement satisfies her in her other world.