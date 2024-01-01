type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"I've forgiven you Mama and I'm doing this for you" - Chef...
Entertainment

“I’ve forgiven you Mama and I’m doing this for you” – Chef Faila Abdul-Razak says as she kicks off her Guinness World Record cookathon

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

After the daunting task of Afua Asantewaa coming to a closure few days ago after her record breaking Singathon, the baton has been handed over to Failatu Abdul-Razak as she embarks on a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Faila set off her journey in the early hours of 1st January, 2024 and is poised to make the country proud as she looks forward to breaking and setting a new record.

However, Faila updated her WhatsApp status few hours to the start of her challenge where she sorrowfully remembered and paid homage to her late mother.

“I forgive you oo Mama, for all the love you couldn’t give me. I forgive you for all you couldn’t do for me because you did not have…” part of the post stated.

According to her, she’s doing this for her late mother and hopes this achievement satisfies her in her other world.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Monday, January 1, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
1.9mph
40 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more