type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAll set for Failatu Abdul-Razak's cook-a-thon to break Guinness World Record
Entertainment

All set for Failatu Abdul-Razak’s cook-a-thon to break Guinness World Record

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

All is set at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale for Failatu Abdul-Razak’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) on the longest cooking period by an individual.

The kitchen, created with transparent glass, has been set at the forecourt of the hotel, decorated with canned foods, a variety of spices, utensils and a label of information about the record attempt.

A barricade has been created with ribbons, a few meters away from the kitchen to keep some distance from the audience.

Failatu is expected to begin cooking officially on January 1, to January 5, to make up 120 hours to break the existing world cooking record.

The current record holder for the longest cooking by an individual in the GWR is Alan Fisher, an Irish chef, who cooked for 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 secs, early this year.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Sunday, December 31, 2023
Accra
haze
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
62 %
1mph
20 %
Sun
90 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more