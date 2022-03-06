type here...
“I’ve had sex with over 100 men” – Abena Korkor names all the big men she has slept with (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Korkor
Ghanaian mental health advocate, Abena Korkor has unashamedly revealed that she has slept with over 100 men and she’s not conscience-stricken about her actions at all.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, the controversial nudist argued that men do worse hence critics should give her a break.

She added that society applauds men who sleep with more ladies but the cheers turn into insults when ladies emulate the same thing.

During the on-air radio discussion, she also chided people who censures ladies for sleeping with numerous men.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

