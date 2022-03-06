“I’ve had sex with over 100 men” – Abena Korkor names all the big men she has slept with (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian mental health advocate, Abena Korkor has unashamedly revealed that she has slept with over 100 men and she’s not conscience-stricken about her actions at all.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, the controversial nudist argued that men do worse hence critics should give her a break.

She added that society applauds men who sleep with more ladies but the cheers turn into insults when ladies emulate the same thing.

During the on-air radio discussion, she also chided people who censures ladies for sleeping with numerous men.

Watch the video below to know more…