I’ve invited millions of Angels, fishes, birds to vote for Mahama – Prophet Cosmos Walker

By Qwame Benedict
I’ve invited millions of Angels, fishes, birds to vote for Mahama – Prophet Cosmos Walker
Mahama and Affran Walker
With just five(5) days for Ghanaians to go to the polls, various men of God, seers and others have started dropping their last minutes prediction about the outcome of the elections.

The leader of Cosmos Walker Affran Ministries has made a U-turn and has declared that former President John Dramani Mahama would emerge as winner after the 7th December polls.

According to him, the NDC flagbearer would win the elections but he has seen that it would be difficult for him to win using the normal way.

He went forward to state that he has made provision for millions of Angels, Birds in the sky, jinns, fishes from the ocean and other animals to vote for Mahama in the elections.

Read his full post below:

“In this election would not be possible for you, if we decide to go normal process of the election and because I want it to be possible for you, I have already made a spiritual provisions for you H. E JM , which is millions of Angels, millions of Jinns ,millions of fishes in the Ocean , millions of birds in the sky and millions of animals in the forest to come in human form and vote for you to get re elected . Even some of them have taken part of the special voting.
My love for you is deep. Nothing will ever change it.
God is the Greatest
God is the Supreme
Is never a good bye.”

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

See screenshot below:

Cosmos Affran Walker screenshot
Source:Ghpage

