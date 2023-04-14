- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Tiktok sensation, Asantewaa has exclusively revealed why she has stopped promoting music on her various social media platforms as she did some time ago.

According to Asantewaa during an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, her brand is now big hence she charges more and because of this most artists are not able to afford her.

In the course of the interview, Asantewaa added that even if she is given GH¢10,000 she won’t accept it as payment for such services.

READ ALSO: Asantewaa reveals how someone gave her husband a fake tipoff about having intercourse with her manager

She later revealed that although some artists still reach out to her management to engage her services, but she no longer entertains them because they don’t have money.

Recall that some months ago, bragged that a song will only trend nowadays if they [TikTokers] are contracted to promote it on their platforms.

She claimed that the promotion of songs on TikTok is now the order of the day, therefore, artistes should follow suit if they want their songs heard by the masses.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, she said: “It doesn’t matter how long you’ve played your music game. Nowadays, after dropping your song, you have to bring it to us, otherwise, you will sing the song to yourself.”

READ ALSO: Ghanaians urge Asantewaa’s husband to divorce her