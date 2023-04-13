Asantewaa reveals how someone gave her husband a fake tipoff about having intercourse with her manager

- Advertisement -

Celebrated Ghanaian TikTok star born Martina Dwamena, who is fondly known in showbiz circles as Asantewaa has revealed how some unknown person tried to collapse her marriage.

Speaking in a most recent interview with Kwaku Manu on his aggressive show, Asantewaa claimed that this unscrupulous person called to lie to her husband that she was in the hotel having sex with her manager who’s widely known as Cassaious.

So he hurriedly rushed to the hotel only to find out that they were working on a production with many people around and were not having sex as claimed by the unknown person.

As we all know, there have been several rumours on the internet that suggests that Asantewaa is secretly having an extramarital affair with her manager hence this might be what triggered her husband to storm the hotel to see for his own eyes if the rumours are true o not.

According to Asantewaa, ever since then her husband has stopped lending his ears to gossip and fake stories about her alleged romantic affair with her manager

Asantewaa said;

“Some partners prevent their wives from acting but my husband met me on a movie set. He had come to wash his car at a washing bay where we were shooting. I always say this, a man can leave at any time. Don’t abandon your passion. Find a better way to explain things to him. You can build some structures on what not to do. If he trusts you on whatever you do, that’s it,”

“One time, someone gave a hint to my husband that I was in a hostel with my manager. The good thing is that I had already informed him that I was with my manager and when he came to see for himself, he found me where I said I was…all that matters is trust,”

Both Asantewaa and her manager Cassaious have vehemently dismissed the reports that they are having a romantic affair behind the scenes.

But Ghanaians have refused to buy into that assertion due to the all-loved-up photos and videos they consistently share on the internet

