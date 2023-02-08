It’s obvious Asantewaa enjoys trending on the internet for negative reasons because I’m yet to read any positive trending story about her, unlike her colleagues who try as much as possible to stay out of unnecessary public drama.

The famous Tiktoker has stirred massive reactions on the internet once again after sharing an intimate video with Ghanaian actor and producer Umar Krupp.

As seen in the fast-trending clip, Asantewaa (a married woman) was relaxed on a couch while Umar was on top of her and blessing her lips with passionate kisses as if they were lovers.

READ ALSO: Asantewaa captured deep kissing Umar Krupp in latest video

Netizens have expressed their disappointment at Asantewaa for kissing another man knowing well she’s married.

Well, this is to the first time Asantewaa has shared a video of such nature on the internet for clout and likes.

Recently, it was rumoured on the internet that she was dating popular dancer named DanceGod Loyd and she aborted their pregnancy after taking seed for him.

Not this alone, Asantewaa normally shares videos of herself and her manager in compromising positions which always raises eyebrows.

Surprisingly, she has never commented or reacted to the reports of cheating on her husband with these men creating room for the rumours to hold some sort of significance.

READ ALSO: Asantewaa left speechless after sighting her lookalike on Instagram

Social media users who have come across this fresh video of Asantewaa getting intimate with Umar have advised her husband to be very wary of the ways of his wife before it’s too late.

Some suggestions under the video are straightforward pieces of advice to Asantewaa’s husband to immediately divorce the socialite because she can get pregnant for another woman and pin it on his innocent self.

Below are some of the popular harsh comments gathered under Asantewaa and Umar’s trending intimate video;

READ ALSO: I hate my biological father with so much passion – Asantewaa runs amok

Gideon Fiifi Nyamekye – Make money, No rich man’s wife with dignity will be doing this. Her husband is always in the mud because of her actions…oh chale I dey feel for the man

Deborah Boateng – Oh but is not good if she’s dating as for that one is normal but marriage and doing this is not good

Elizabeth Yeboah – Come on all in the name of movie? I thank God for not creating a man because eiiii

Nunana Selikem Fiamomayie – Am sure by now the lady has regretted getting marriedshe never knew fame will locate her very soon…..men kindly make money oooo Cox Regina Daniels husband will not allow the wife to be a joke on social media

akyi Anita – There are some roles when you get married as an actress you should not be playing and kissing is one of it.

Erny Loyd – Her man is a dead man walking,ad3n is it mandatory to get married. Aware foo sei

Ohema Shaker – Her husband might have divorce her secretly without our knowledge cuz if dey are still married something are dey she is doing dat no married woman will agree to do so or no man will allow his wife to do search

READ ALSO: Asantewaa accuses her father of trying to kill her