For close to two years now, rumours that have refused to vanish from the internet suggest that Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah is in a secret affair with incumbent Liberian president George Oppong Weah.

It was even reported some time ago that Jackie was pregnant with George Weah – An allegation which triggered a hot conversation on the internet.

The rumours that Jackie is in a secret relationship with George Weah started after she congratulated him when he won the presidential election in Liberia.

And that post seemed to authenticate some sort of connection with the former international footballer for Liberia.

A new viral report that has since gone rife on the local digital space alleges that Jackie will be marrying George Weah on 10th December which is this coming Saturday.

The coveners of this yet-to-be-confirmed news claim that the Canadian-born Ghanaian actress has agreed to be George Weah’s second wife.

At the moment, nothing on any of Jackie Appiah’s social media pages hints at a possible marriage ceremony this coming Saturday making if very difficult to authenticate the reports.

