39-year-old Ghanaian star actress Jackie Appiah has thrown light on the internet with her flamboyant and extravagant lifestyle on and off the internet.

The A-list actress who has an eye for beautiful and quality things has shared new pictures of herself on social media dazzling in elegance as usual.

In these new stunning photos, Jackie Appiah looked elegant in a pink blazer designed with pink tassels.

She completed her look with a stylish black scarf and white Adidas Yeezy sandals, which she has been rocking offlate.

In the pictures, Jackie’s newly acquired Gucci Marmont shoulder bag was also in full display as she stylishly hung it around her shoulder.

According to checks online, the price of the Gucci Marmont shoulder bag ranges from Ghc15,000 – Ghc 30,000.

Jackie Appiah is truly rich to buy such an item which costs an arm and a leg.

