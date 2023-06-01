Jackie Appiah will be Ghana’s next president and Mcbrown an MP – Moesha prophesies

- Advertisement -

Actress Moesha Boduong has now turned into an end-time prophetess with her latest prophecies about Nana Ama Mcbrown and Jackie Appiah.

Moesha appears to be handing out awards to celebrities, crowning her own chosen squad with titles she wants.

In a new post that has caused a massive stir online and raised a lot of questions in the process, Moesha alleged that actress, Jackie Appiah is destined to be the next President of Ghana.

In another post also, Moesha emphatically stated that Empress Nana McBrown will become a Member of Parliament.



Social media users who have come across these posts are asking if all is well with Moesha ‘upstairs’.

