- Advertisement -

Actress Jackie Appiah no doubt happens to be one of the biggest and richest female celebrities in the country.

In recent times she has been living large and showcasing herself in some top fashion brands.

Jackie since becoming a household name has tried her best not to show off her flesh as some people do in the bid to become famous or get people to talk about them so they remain relevant.

Also Read: Emotional video of the moment Jackie Appiah’s ex-husband met his son Damien

But it looks like not everyone is happy with Jackie’s style as some netizens believe she lacks self-confidence which is why she is always hiding her body and not wanting to show off her skin.

In a new video shared by the actress, she was seen wearing a a blazer and a turtleneck blouse.

She styled that with a pair of sneakers, slacks and shades.

Watch the video below:

Also Read: Jackie Appiah addresses pregnancy rumours with new photos

See some comments below:

Afua_beyinwaa_sey: “All expensive stuff but not quite exquisite…. don’t get me wrong I love her … but she always have too much going on … heavy weave, sunglasses, blazer, turtleneck shirt sneaker , big bag… I think she cover a lil bit too much because she’s not really body”

Jaideelaamy: “Decency is indeed confidence????”

Abena_sugar_trust: “K)fa Adum na tie sounds ampa????”

Real_abenasweetness: “Nti d for dab3n?”

Tianzmakeover: “Me yada no tu awwwnnn?????”

Read More: Jackie Appiah speaks on allegations that she has joined the Illuminati; shows new bag