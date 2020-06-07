TV3’s Date Rush’s Joan has confirmed on live TV that she has a mental disorder as it was widely speculated on social media.

TV3’s Date Rush which airs on Sundays has lately been the most-watched TV program in the country.

One contestant of this show, Joan, a few weeks back saw her name making the headlines. It came out that she is mentally ill and not in her right senses.

According to a source who revealed the information stated that she is a drug addict and due to that she was deported from the United States back to Ghana.

The source who claimed to be very close to Joan explaining that before her deportation she was in a rehabilitation center in the US until her parents decided it was better to send her back to Ghana.

The source also gave an instance where because of her mental problem, she was once sacked as an officer for the National Identification Authority.

It added that TV3 as a huge media house is supposed to have at least done proper background checks on their contestants for Date Rush.

Finally, Joan has reacted to the trending news to clear the air. Speaking at the new episode of Date Rush (Date Rush Union) she confirmed her mental condition saying she has Schizophrenia and is not linked to drugs as she lives the opposite.

Schizophrenia is a serious mental disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally. Schizophrenia may result in some combination of hallucinations, delusions, and extremely disordered thinking and behaviour that impairs daily functioning, and can be disabling. People with schizophrenia require lifelong treatment.

She revealed she has been receiving metal health care and will recover with time. According to her, though the news hit her hard, she just had to live her life and do her best to overcome the impending situation.

Joan quashed ever being to the United States of America, as she revealed her intonation was one that she self-developed right here Ghana.