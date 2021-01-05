John Amewu cleared as MP-elect for Hohoe by the Supreme court

- Advertisement -

The case between the Member of Parliament elect for Hohoe constituency John Peter Amewu and Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi has come to an end after the Supreme Court quashed a decision of the Ho High Court, granting an interim injunction to stop the Electoral Commission from gazetting the 2020 Parliamentary election.

It would be remembered that during the 7th December polls, the residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi(SALL) were not allowed to vote for a parliamentary candidate.

This was a result of the failure of the Electoral Commission to amend CI 95 which would have clearly state where this towns would be placed following the creation of a new region.

But a five(5) member panel at the presided over by Justice Yaw Appaw held that the application of the interested parties from their own submissions both at the High Court in Ho and at the Supreme Court suggests that they were seeking the enforcement of their fundamental human rights to vote in the elections organized by the Electoral Commission.

To this end, there is no justifiable reason why the election of the MP -elect for the Hohoe Constituency, John Peter Amewu, should be a matter of contention to necessitate an interim injunction order to stop the gazetting of the results.

According to the court, if the interested parties are seeking the enforcement of their fundamental human rights, their action should be directed at the Electoral Commission and not the duly elected MP for the Hohoe Constituency.

The Supreme Court also held that the High Court Judge erred in its decision to grant an interim injunction against the gazetting of the Hohoe Parliamentary election results in the 2020 general elections.