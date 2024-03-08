John Kumah could have built an ultramodern hospital in Ejisu but... - Rashad fires GH politicians

- Advertisement -

NPP’s party office in Ejisu is bigger and has more modern facilities than Ejisu Government Hospital – I wish this was a joke but unfortunately, it’s the truth!

In April 2021, John Kumah took to Facebook to solicit funds to build NPP’s party office in Ejisu even though the government’s hospital in the constituency looks like a hencoop and has deteriorated beyond repairs needing a massive renovation.

Around 2 PM yesterday, the deputy finance minister was pronounced dead at Suhum Clinic.



As confirmed by the late Ejisu MP’s aide, he was being rushed to Accra to be later airlifted to Germany to seek medical care but he unfortunately lost his life on the way.



Following John Kumah’s passing, speculations that have surfaced online allege that he grappled with a case of food poisoning.

The poisoning allegations have gained significant attention, especially with several videos circulating, notably featuring Captain Smart (Blessed Godsbrain Smart) of Accra-based Onua FM/TV, asserting that John Kumah was poisoned in Tamale.

Reacting to the unfortunate issue just like many worried Ghanaians, award-winning Ghanaian blogger and vlogger, Rashad, has shared his two cents on the heartwrenching incident.

Dropping his submission on the trending saga during today’s episode of GhPage’s Rash Hour show, Rashad fumed at Ghanaian politicians who have deliberately ignored our health facilities because they can afford to travel out of the country to seek medical care.

As suggested by Rahsad, if Ejisu Government Hospital had been well equipped with modern facilities, he would have been admitted to the health centre and maybe he wouldn’t have died.

Instead of trying to seek medical attention out of the country and unfortunately losing his life in the process

Recall that in November last year, the Renal Center at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital was closed down due to an outstanding debt of Ghc 4 million while Ghana’s finance ministry released $8 million to the Blackstars to spend during the just-ended AFCON.

To think that this same country that paid Ghc 113 million for architectural drawings/designs for the National Cathedral cannot find 4 million to keep the Renal Centre open is nothing short of madness.

Below is a post of John Kumah begging for funds to build NPP’s party office while Ejisu Government Hospital was left in shambles.

Take a look at both the edifices of Ejisu Government Hospital and the NPP’s party office in the same constituency.