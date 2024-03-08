Tall list of all the expensive properties reportedly acquired by John Kumah before his demise

- Advertisement -

Around 2 pm yesterday, news of the demise of the Deputy Minister For Finance who doubled as the MP for Ejisu took over Ghana’s political space by storm.

As confirmed by John Kumah’s aide to newsmen, he died on his way at Suhum Clinic while on the way to Accra to be airlifted to Germany to seek medical help.

Amidst the mourning, Mr Oheneba who happens to be Chairman Wontumi’s righthand man has confirmed that late John Kumah was poisoned alongside his boss and Andy Appiah Kubi who are all NPP bigwigs.

Even though John Kumah is now no more, a list of properties which were all allegedly acquired by the late politician before his demise has surfaced on social media.

READ ALSO: John Kumah was poisoned through akonfem – How some NPP bigwigs ended the Ejisu MP’s life exposed (Video)

Before we take a look at the list, let’s delve into the professional life of the deceased politician.

In 2013, John Kumah was admitted to the Ghana Bar as a Solicitor and Legal Practitioner for the Supreme Court of Ghana.



He then went on to become a founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a prominent law firm located in Adabraka.



In addition to his legal career, John also ventured into entrepreneurship as the founder of Majak Associates Ltd, a successful building and construction company.



In 2017, John’s leadership skills and entrepreneurial acumen led to his appointment as the CEO of NEIP (National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program).



It’s worth noting that despite his success in various fields, including law and business.

John Kumah Alleged Properties

READ ALSO: Poisoning: Ghanaians react to the alleged cause of John Kumah’s death as NPP bigwigs fingered (Video)

10-acre land in hometown Over $2 million house at Ejisu Donaso – According to reports, the mighty edifice has 14 bedrooms, a stadium-size compound, indoor & outdoor pools, solar-powered & fully automated 100-acre land for farming in Ashanti Region A house in East Legon A construction company 4 Toyota V8s plus other saloon cars Filling stations, across Ghana

John Kumah Net Worth

With a political career spanning over a decade and his numerous businesses and properties, it’s believed that John Kumah was worth around $30 million until his demise.

READ ALSO: He died in Germany – Shocking details about NPP’s John Kumah’s death revealed