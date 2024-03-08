type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsJohn Kumah was poisoned through akonfem - How some NPP bigwigs ended...
News

John Kumah was poisoned through akonfem – How some NPP bigwigs ended the Ejisu MP’s life exposed (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
John Kumah was poisoned through akonfem - How some NPP bigwigs ended the Ejisu MP's life exposed (Video)
- Advertisement -

According to Oheneba who is Chairman Wontumi’s right-hand man, John Kumah was poisoned through grilled Guinea Fowl.

As detailed by Oheneba, Chairman Wontumi and John Kumah were given grilled guinea fowls to eat during a campaign rally in Tamale.

After consuming the heaps of meat, they all mysteriously fell ill with Chairman Wontumi vomiting throughout the night.

READ ALSO: Here’s the trending video of the viral all-white ‘trumu-trumu’ party that has raised massive eyebrows

Grid Chairman-Wontumi-and-John-Kumah
Chairman-Wontumi-and-John-Kumah

Dr Bawumia’s personal doctor was quickly called to give them first aid to keep them alive.

However, after the first aid, John Kumah felt he was okay hence refused to seek further health treatment, unlike Chairman Wontumi who was doing regular check-ups.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

And this is what contributed to his death yesterday because the poison had been in his system since last November.

READ ALSO: Poisoning: Ghanaians react to the alleged cause of John Kumah’s death as NPP bigwigs fingered (Video)

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: He died in Germany – Shocking details about NPP’s John Kumah’s death revealed

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, March 8, 2024
Accra
few clouds
84.1 ° F
84.1 °
84.1 °
72 %
3mph
15 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more