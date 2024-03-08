John Kumah was poisoned through akonfem – How some NPP bigwigs ended the Ejisu MP’s life exposed (Video)

- Advertisement -

According to Oheneba who is Chairman Wontumi’s right-hand man, John Kumah was poisoned through grilled Guinea Fowl.

As detailed by Oheneba, Chairman Wontumi and John Kumah were given grilled guinea fowls to eat during a campaign rally in Tamale.

After consuming the heaps of meat, they all mysteriously fell ill with Chairman Wontumi vomiting throughout the night.

READ ALSO: Here’s the trending video of the viral all-white ‘trumu-trumu’ party that has raised massive eyebrows

Chairman-Wontumi-and-John-Kumah

Dr Bawumia’s personal doctor was quickly called to give them first aid to keep them alive.

However, after the first aid, John Kumah felt he was okay hence refused to seek further health treatment, unlike Chairman Wontumi who was doing regular check-ups.

And this is what contributed to his death yesterday because the poison had been in his system since last November.

READ ALSO: Poisoning: Ghanaians react to the alleged cause of John Kumah’s death as NPP bigwigs fingered (Video)

READ ALSO: He died in Germany – Shocking details about NPP’s John Kumah’s death revealed