Former Blackstars player, John Painstil, has shared a video of himself seriously training inside his mega-mansion just to keep in shape.

Just like his colleagues, John Painstil owns a very mighty mansion alongside a felt of expensive cars.

The video showed his gorgeous two-storey mansion with a balcony and three cars parked on the compound under a blue canopy.

In the video, retired John Painstil, who still has the flair can be seen juggling the ball with his feet and bouncing it off the wall.

The video was first shared by John Painstil himself on his official Tiktok page.

He captioned it as; “Keeping Fit”.

