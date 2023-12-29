Joy Prime and Ghana Tourism Authority to host after-party for Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-a-thon record attempt

- Advertisement -

After merely six days into Afua Asantewaa’s remarkable attempt at the Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon, the celebration seems not to be stopping anytime soon.

Joy Prime of the Multimedia Group and the official media partner in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), is set to host an After-Party to serve as the icing on the cake.

This news has been met with joy and anticipation among Ghanaians and patrons who are eager to be a part of this historic moment.

The event promises to create an electrifying atmosphere filled with top-notch entertainment, celebrity appearances, and surprises that will extend the celebration well into the night.

The after-party, taking place at Akwaaba Village, is open to all and will be broadcast on Joy Prime, as well as its social media platforms. The broadcast of the Sing-a-thon on Joy Prime received support from K-Net and Event Pro.