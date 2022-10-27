- Advertisement -

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel diva, Joyce Blessing has recounted how she struggled before meeting fame.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Hunifresh on Precise FM, the ‘boot for boot’ hitmaker revealed that she starved for days as an upcoming artiste just to save money to promote her first song.

READ ALSO: Brother Sammy mocks Joyce Blessing over her drunk video

According to Joyce Blessing, after going several days and weeks without food, she was able to save Ghc1,600 to promote her first official song before becoming a mainstream artiste.

She said;

I was having 1600 cedis those days so I gave it to him to pay for the promotion. That time people used to watch Metro TV and GTV a lot, so I asked him to sort the managers out to do a monthly promotion for me’,

“So, what I did touched him. So, he said, ei you have gotten 1600 cedis and you did not spend it but instead, to promote your song. I don’t have a lot of money right now; I have stopped helping upcoming musicians. Those that are there are mainstream. But what you have done has touched me so let us see what God will do’.

Many young artists fail to realize that it won’t be all rainbows before hitting the limelight.

After trying a few times without success, they prematurely retire from the music industry to go into business or other activities.

Joyce Blessing’s grass-to-grace story should be enough motivation for any budding musician out there who wants to make it big.

READ ALSO: Don’t waste your time explaining yourself to anybody – Captain Smart tells Joyce Blessing over drinking video