Junior US died because he invited underage hookup girls into his house – Showboy rants and spills it all

Showboy who was released from US prison and got deported to Ghana just a few weeks has addressed the claims that he was the one who murdered Junior US.

In a new expensive clip that has captured the attention of many Ghanaians and given rise to a new conversation piece on the internet, Showboy emphatically stated that he knows nothing about the death of Junior US.

As stated by Showboy in his fresh video aimed at clearing the air about his involvement in the death of Junior US, Showboy added that, the late entertainer died as a result of inviting underage hookup ladies into his house.

The U.S.-based Ghanaian entertainer, known in real life as Nana Yaw Opoku, was gunned down in his own home on April 9th, 2019.

Junior was a social media lover who posted his flashy life all over the place.

Prior to his death, he had released some videos flaunting too much cash as usual.



He had security at home but let down his guard because he had some ladies coming over to party.

The ladies came in with his assailants, who gunned him down. He died at the scene.



The funeral of the late Junior US was held in June 2019 in Kofrom-Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Despite being quite close friends, Shatta Wale failed to step foot at his boy’s funeral.

Pope Skinny later alleged that it might have been because Shatta Wale owed Junior a huge sum of money.

