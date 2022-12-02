Just In: Coach Otto Addo resigns as the head coach of the Blackstars

- Advertisement -

Coach Otto Addo has reportedly stepped down from his role as the head coach of the Blackstars.

This decision was made following Ghana’s 2-0 defeat against Uruguay just this afternoon leading to the team’s exit from the 2022 World Cup.

In May this year, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) named Otto Addo as the permanent head coach of the Black Stars until December 2022.

Following extensive talks with Addo and Dortmund, where the former Ghana international works as a trainer scout, the GFA pleaded with him to work for the senior national team ahead of the World Cup.

With both parties agreeing to a deal, Addo was to combine his Black Stars duties with his role at Dortmund.

Ghana played against Uruguay in their final group stage games at the Qatar 2022 world today, 2nd December and sadly lost to the stronger side Uruguay

Ghana would have progressed to round 16 of the tournament if they had defeated Uruguay in what was dubbed a revenge clash against Uruguay.

But the hopes of many football fans have been dashed after Ghana tumbled out of the World Cup with a 2-0 loss to Uruguay.

On Twitter, Ghanaians are fuming with many blaming Pele for imposing playing a key role in his son’s inclusion in the national team despite their miserable performance.