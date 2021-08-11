type here...
Kab-Fam Ghana Music Awards UK seeks to champion our music in the international market – Ghana Ambassador to UK

By Qwame Benedict
GMA UK
Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, His Excellency Papa Owusu-Ankomah has stated that Kab-Fam Ghana Music Awards UK seeks to champion Ghanaian music in the international market.

The Ambassador who met a team representing the organizers in the persons of Nana Seedorf and Charlotte Tettey was delighted to have had a fruitful meeting with the organizers on how to make this year’s edition of the awards an extraordinary one.

The commissioner who was very happy about the progress of Ghana Music in the UK and the commitment of the organizers of the awards assured them of support that will aid them to achieve their mark this year.

This year’s edition of the awards is set to come off on 9th October 2021 at Royal Regency Palace.

Voting is currently underway for the nominees of the awards and is expected to end on 30th August 2021.

Popular musicians and industry players are preparing to jet off to the United Kingdom for the awards in October 2021.

Source:Ghpage

