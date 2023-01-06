Kanye West rumoured to be in Ghana, set to perform at Black Star Line Festival

Kanye West has been Missing In Action (MIA) in recent weeks but he’s rumored to be making a trip to Ghana to be a surprise guest at the Black Star Line Festival.

Unconfirmed intel picked up by GHPage indicates the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, is already in Ghana getting reading to take over the capital, Accra.

According to Ghanaian radio presenter DJ Ebenezer Donkoh, Ye is slated to make a special appearance at Accra’s festival organized by two of his friends and fellow Chicago natives Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper.

“I’m gathering info that Kanye West will be the surprise act at the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana this weekend,” the New York DJ wrote on Twitter on Thursday (January 5).

The Black Star Line Festival is set to take over Accra on Friday night (January 6) with a free concert for fans featuring headline performances from T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Erykah Badu, Jeremih, Tobe Nwigwe and more.

Kanye West has laid low throughout the holiday season over a $4.5 million lawsuit by his former business manager.

He has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game with Thomas St. John who says he has been unable to locate the “All of the Lights” hitmaker to serve him with the court documents.